Q3 2023 Sirius XM Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to SiriusXM's Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I'll now turn the conference over to Hooper Stevens, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance. Mr. Stevens, you may begin.



Hooper Stevens - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - SVP & Head of IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to SiriusXM's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today, we will have prepared remarks from Jennifer Witz, our Chief Executive Officer; and Tom Barry, our Chief Financial Officer. Scott Greenstein, our President and Chief Content Officer, will join Jennifer and Tom to take your questions during the Q&A portion of this call.



I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during the call might be forward-looking statements as the term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation