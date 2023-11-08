Sirius XM Holdings Inc Corporate Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



It's Nicole Ryan, host of the morning mash-up on SiriusXM Hits 1 and I'm super stoked to help kick off today's show by welcoming our CEO, Jennifer Witz.



Jennifer C. Witz - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you all for joining us today, both in the room and on the live stream. At Sirius XM, we believe that the future of audio is one where everyone is effortlessly connected to the voices, stories and music they love. Today, we're going to showcase how we're bringing this vision to life.



But before we go forward, let's talk about the past. Starting in the 1930s, AM/FM radio was the one and only place to discover and listen to new music for decades. And that all changed 2 decades ago when Sirius and XM pioneered the reinvention of radio. From uninterrupted listening coast-to-coast, to 24/7 commercial free channels, we led the charge in disrupting the traditional radio ecosystem and by extension, the entire audio discovery landscape.



But we weren't alone. Mix tapes, then mixed CDs, then digital downloads at $0.99