Sirius XM Holdings Inc Liberty Investor Meeting Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 03:35PM GMT

Jennifer C. Witz - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for being here today. As Greg mentioned, we had our media event yesterday, and hopefully, many of you had a chance to tune in or be in the audience. And if you didn't, it will be up on our site later today. As Greg said, we had a lot of great star power there to help us announce many parts of our next generation of SiriusXM. And I will say, it had to be pretty good because Greg was there the whole time, and it was 1.5 hours. So I'll be able to recap some of that today and also dive into some of the financials a bit more.



At SiriusXM, we believe that the future of audio is one where everyone is effortlessly connected to the voices, stories and music they love. For most Americans, audio is a daily habit, and that's with 4 hours spent listening to some form of audio content each day, split between home, in car and beyond. But figuring out what to listen to during all this time has become very complicated.



Today, there are millions of songs and shows available with a push of a button or a simple