Sirius XM Holdings Inc at Wells Fargo TMT Summit Transcript

Nov 28, 2023 / 04:45PM GMT
Steven Lee Cahall - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst
Great. So for our next fireside, we're joined by Jennifer Witz, CEO of Sirius XM. Jennifer, thanks for joining us. I've had the joy of covering Sirius XM for a number of years. And I think this, in my memory, is probably the most change that you've gone through in that period, the transitions and technologies and what you're doing on the app.
Questions and Answers:Steven Lee Cahall - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst
So maybe we can start off with your recent product launch announcement, and how you anticipate the new SiriusXM streaming app starting to impact the business in the medium term?
Jennifer C. Witz - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - CEO & Director
Well, thank you for having me, and thank you for being a loyal subscriber. So yes, we had a big event a few weeks ago. If any of you didn't have a chance to tune in, please visit our website to check it out. We have some great videos from that.