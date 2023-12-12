Dec 12, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Liberty Media and SiriusXM joint investor conference call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. The question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I'll now turn the conference over to Hooper Stevens, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance. Mr. Stevens, you may begin.



Hooper Stevens - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - SVP & Head of IR



Good morning. Shane and I would like to thank you for joining us. Welcome to today's webcast, where we will be discussing the transaction between Liberty Media and SiriusXM to combine the Liberty SiriusXM tracking stock group with SiriusXM to create a new public company.



I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during the call might be forward-looking statements as the term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These and all forward-looking statements are based upon management's current beliefs and expectations and