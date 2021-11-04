Q3 2021 Reach Subsea ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Jostein Alendal - Reach Subsea ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the third quarter 2021 results for Reach Subsea ASA. My name is Jostein Alendal. I am the CEO of the Company. And with me is our CFO, Birgitte Wendelbo Johansen. She will go through the financials and results a bit later.



Yes, starting with costing, our quarterly presentations as we want to reach as many as possible. So welcome also to our new followers on the web, some practical information in that matter. There will be a live Q&A session after this prerecorded presentation. So please submit your questions in writing through the webcast player.



Our report was released earlier this morning, together with the material for this presentation. I hope you all had the time to take a look. But before we dive into the numbers and details of this specific quarter, I just have to take this opportunity to give you a quick insight into who we are, what we do, and not at least our potential, trying to connect past and present to the future, so to speak. This might be a repetition for some, but I have added