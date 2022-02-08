Q4 2021 Reach Subsea ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Jostein Alendal - Reach Subsea ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 for Reach Subsea ASA. My name is Jostein Alendal and I'm the CEO of the company. And with me is CFO, Birgitte Wendelbo Johansen, and she will go through the financials and the results a bit later.



Our report was released earlier this morning together with the material for this presentation. I hope you all had a time to read it. It is a very good report.



It has been a hectic quarter. We had not only high operational activity, but also some M&A activity. And for sure, progress on our Reach Remote projects, both technically and financially. We'll come back to the news in a bit.



The nice thing with this webcasting of our quarterly presentations is that it gives you the opportunity to submit questions through the webcast player. And please do so. And we will answer as best as we can in the Q&A session after the presentation.



But before we dive into the numbers and details of this specific quarter and last year as a whole, and also our