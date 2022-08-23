Q2 2022 Reach Subsea ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Jostein Alendal - Reach Subsea ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the second quarter and half year of 2022 for Reach Subsea ASA. I am Jostein Alendal, the CEO of the company; and later you will meet our CFO, Birgitte Wendelbo Johansen.



The second-quarter and half-year report was released earlier this morning together with the presentation material for this webcast. (Conference Instructions)



As you know, Reach has evolved a lot during the last six to nine months, and we will continue also to develop in the years to come. I'll come back to that a bit later, but let's have a look at the highlights for the second quarter and half year on slide number 3.



It is a pleasure to report strong results for Reach Subsea in the second quarter of 2022. And not only strong, I should say, it is record strong. With revenues doubling and EBIT almost tripling compared to same quarter last year, we clearly demonstrate the strength of our business model in a positive market environment. We now see the benefit of our efforts to fill more vessel capacity, and in the second