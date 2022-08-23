Aug 23, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
Jostein Alendal - Reach Subsea ASA - CEO
Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the second quarter and half year of 2022 for Reach Subsea ASA. I am Jostein Alendal, the CEO of the company; and later you will meet our CFO, Birgitte Wendelbo Johansen.
The second-quarter and half-year report was released earlier this morning together with the presentation material for this webcast. (Conference Instructions)
As you know, Reach has evolved a lot during the last six to nine months, and we will continue also to develop in the years to come. I'll come back to that a bit later, but let's have a look at the highlights for the second quarter and half year on slide number 3.
It is a pleasure to report strong results for Reach Subsea in the second quarter of 2022. And not only strong, I should say, it is record strong. With revenues doubling and EBIT almost tripling compared to same quarter last year, we clearly demonstrate the strength of our business model in a positive market environment. We now see the benefit of our efforts to fill more vessel capacity, and in the second
Q2 2022 Reach Subsea ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 23, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
