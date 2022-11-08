Q3 2022 Reach Subsea ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 03:29PM GMT

Jostein Alendal - Reach Subsea ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the third-quarter results for Reach Subsea ASA. The report and numbers were released earlier this morning, so some of you may already have seen that the third quarter was very strong. And we are really excited to be able to share some more details with you.



I'm Jostein Alendal, the CEO of the company. And with me is CFO, Birgitte Wendelbo Johansen. And she will go through the good numbers in a bit. At the end, we will do our best to answer any questions you might have, so please submit questions through the webcast player during and after the presentation.



As you might have noticed, Reach has evolved a lot during this year, which the numbers and the results clearly show. We will continue to grow and develop the company, also in the years to come, but now in a rising market. Exciting times. So you could say that 2022 is one step up towards our even bigger goals for the future.



I will come back to this later, but let's have a look at the highlights for this third quarter and move to slide