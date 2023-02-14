Q4 2022 Reach Subsea ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Jostein Alendal - Reach Subsea ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results for Reach Subsea ASA.



The reported numbers were released earlier this morning, so some of you may already have seen that the last year was very good, both in terms of revenue growth and results. And we will share more details with you in this presentation and hopefully also manage to give you a good picture on how we plan to build our company and grow our business further.



I am Jostein Alendal, the CEO of the company; and with me is CFO, Birgitte Wendelbo Johansen, and she will go through the good numbers soon. I will first do my best to give you a brief overlook of our company, and just a practical info, if you have any questions, please submit them in writing through the webcast player during and after the presentation. And we will, as usual, answer as best as we can in the end.



In 2022, we reached our earlier goal of NOK1 billion of revenue that is worth a short celebration. But let there be no doubt, this is just a milestone on our journey