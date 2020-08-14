Half Year 2020 Relais Group Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 14, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 14, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Arni Ekholm

Relais Group Oyj - Group CEO & Member of Management Board

* Pekka Veli Raatikainen

Relais Group Oyj - Group CFO & Member of Management Board



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Erkki Vesola

Inderes Oy - Analyst



=====================

Arni Ekholm - Relais Group Oyj - Group CEO & Member of Management Board



Very good morning, everyone. Warmly welcome to follow the presentation of the first half year financial results of Relais Group. Together with me today is Pekka Raatikainen, on a safety distance from me, who is the CFO. And my name is Arni Ekholm. I'm the CEO of Relais Group. I also warmly welcome everybody who is following this on the webcast.



The presentation will take about 20 minutes or so, after which there is a chance to make questions for the people attending the meeting here. (Operator Instructions)



Before