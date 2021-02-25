Full Year 2020 Relais Group Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

* Arni Ekholm

Relais Group Oyj - Group CEO & Member of Management Board

* Pekka Veli Raatikainen

Relais Group Oyj - Group CFO & Member of Management Board



Arni Ekholm - Relais Group Oyj - Group CEO & Member of Management Board



Very good morning, everyone. Warmly welcome to follow the presentation of the Relais Group financial results for 2020. My name is Arni Ekholm. I'm the CEO of the company. And together with me today, following a 4-meter safety procedure distance, is Mr. Pekka Raatikainen, who is our CFO. The presentation will take about 20 minutes to 30 minutes, after which you will have the chance to make questions. (Operator Instructions)



The copy of this presentation will be available on our website, on our corporate website, the English version later today. And we'll try to get a Finnish version of it also on the website a little bit later.



Before kicking off, I would,