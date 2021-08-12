Half Year 2021 Relais Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Arni Ekholm - Relais Group Oyj - Group CEO & Member of Management Board



Very good morning, everyone, and warmly welcome to follow the webcast presentation of the first year -- first half year results of Relais Group. My name is Arni Ekholm, I'm the CEO of the company. And together with me today, as usual, is my brother in arms, Pekka Raatikainen, our CFO, and we will take you through the presentation today.



The presentation will take about, let's say, 30 to 35 minutes, after which you have the chance to submit questions. Or actually, you have a chance to submit the questions already during the presentation. And our moderator will collate the questions and then present them at the end of the presentation. So then we will have the chance to entertain the questions, and I hope everybody is really active and challenges us with a lot of questions. That's why we are here.



Good. Before going to the contents of the presentation, I would also like to thank our dedicated staff. We have achieved very good growth again this year, this half year. It doesn't happen automatically. It's the result