Nov 04, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Arni Ekholm - Relais Group Oyj - Group CEO & Member of Management Board



Good morning, everyone. Warmly welcome to follow the live webcast from rainy Helsinki. Luckily, we have some sunny numbers to present today. The January-September interim statement for Relais Group. So I have the pleasure to present the numbers for you today. My name is Arni Ekholm. I'm the CEO of the company. And together with me, as usual, here is my right hand and brother in arms, our CFO, Mr. Pekka Raatikainen, and we will together walk you through the presentation today.



And the presentation is going to take roughly half an hour. We have a little bit more extensive business review than normally here. This is our first quarterly review. So we are very happy to be able to present it. Before going through the contents of the presentation, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks again to our staff, our people. We have about 850 professionals working very hard.



Still, the conditions have been challenging due to the pandemic, and you have been able to perform excellently, and I'm really proud to be able to work