Full Year 2021 Relais Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Arni Ekholm - Relais Group Oyj - Group CEO & Member of Management Board



Very good morning from sunny Helsinki, and welcome to follow the webcast presentation of Relais Group Plc 2021 results. My name is Arni Ekholm, I'm the CEO of the company. And presenting with me today is, as per usual, our eminent CFO, Mr. Pekka Raatikainen.



Pekka Veli Raatikainen - Relais Group Oyj - Group CFO & Member of Management Board



Good morning.



Arni Ekholm - Relais Group Oyj - Group CEO & Member of Management Board



The presentation will take roughly 30 to 35 minutes. And you will, at all times during the presentation, have a chance to make questions online by pushing the Ask a Question button and then writing your question and then submitting it to us, and we will have the chance to entertain the questions then at the end of the presentation.



Before taking a look at the contents of the presentation, when I presented the results for 1 year ago, we had 350 professionals working in the company. And now last year, we have