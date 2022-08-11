Half Year 2022 Relais Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Arni Ekholm - Relais Group Oyj - MD & Group CEO



Very Good morning, everyone. Warmly welcome to follow the Webcast Presentation of the Half Year Financial Report of Relais Group and greetings from the warm and sunny Helsinki this morning. My name is Arni Ekholm, I'm the CEO of the company; and together with me as usual, we have our CFO, Pekka Raatikainen. And I think the picture I chose for the first slide has a certain symbolism because we all know that surrounding world, there's a lot of dark clouds because of the geopolitical and economical situation, but there's still always light and we will shed some light to the first half year this morning in this presentation. And also I want to remind everybody that the dark season is starting and it's a good time to fix some good auxiliary lights for your car for the sake of the traffic safety. The contents of the presentation basically follow the same structure that we always have in our quarterly and half year presentation.



So some of you who have followed this presentation will recognize some of the slides. But I still think there's quite a lot of