Q4 2022 Relais Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Arni Ekholm - Relais Group Oyj - MD & Group CEO



Good afternoon, greetings from the sunny Helsinki. I'm delighted to have you here following the webcast for the results of '22 for Relais Group. My name is Arni Ekholm. I'm the CEO of the company. And together with me today is Pekka Raatikainen, our CFO. And we have the pleasure to take you through the last year's results and highlights. And since this is a webcast, we hope this is an interactive presentation, you have the chance to submit questions. There should be visible on your screen a button called, Ask a Question. So please be active and challenge us. We will entertain the questions in the end of the presentation.



We reckon the presentation to take about 30 to 35 minutes, and then afterwards, we will make sure that we answer all the questions satisfactorily. Then looking at the content of the presentation, Relais in brief. I'm sure there's a lot of people in the audience who have already seen some of these slides, but I think it's still important. There are very many people, I hope also who have never heard about Relais before, so I will