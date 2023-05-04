Q1 2023 Relais Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Arni Ekholm - Relais Group Oyj - MD & Group CEO



Very good morning from the sunny but slightly chilly Helsinki. And welcome to follow the webcast presentation of Relais Group quarter first results. My name is Arni Ekholm. I'm the CEO of the company. And I'm delighted to have with me today our new CFO, Mr. Thomas Ekstrom.



Thomas Ekstrom - Relais Group Oyj - Group CFO



Good morning.



Arni Ekholm - Relais Group Oyj - MD & Group CEO



Who will together with me walk you through the Q1 results. Before going forward in this stage, I would also like to express my warm thanks to our previous CFO, Mr. Pekka Raatikainen, for his tremendous efforts and contribution for the company during the last 6, 7 years. So I hope you, Pekka, are following this webcast now.



Good. The contents of the presentation, the presentation will take about, let's say, 30 to 40 minutes. We have slight slightly added the amount of slides on, the financial slide where Thomas will make a couple of deep dives in the numbers. And in the end there