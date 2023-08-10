Q2 2023 Relais Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Arni Ekholm - Relais Group Oyj - MD & Group CEO



Very good morning, everyone, and greetings from sunny Helsinki. Warmly welcome to follow the Presentation of Relais Group Half Year -- First Half Year Financial Results for this year. My name is Arni Ekholm. I'm the CEO of the company. And together with me is our CFO Thomas Ekstrom. And together, we will walk you through today's agenda and presentation.



And let's have a look at the agenda and the contents of the presentation for today. Some of you who have joined this webcast before will recognize a few of the slides, but I still think it's worthwhile to recap our strategy and how we look at the vehicle aftermarket opportunity for us for value creation. Firstly, I will go through Relais as a company in brief, then a few pages about sustainability. Then we will have a crack on the vehicle aftermarket, why is it important for us, what is the potential for us and for the shareholders to create value. Then more details regarding the quarter 2 business. And then Thomas will go and make a deep dive on the financials for the second quarter and first