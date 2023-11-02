Nov 02, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Arni Ekholm - Relais Group Oyj - MD & Group CEO
Very good morning, everyone. Greetings from the sunny and chilly Helsinki, and welcome to join the webcast presentation of quarter 3 interim management statement for Relais Group. My name is Arni Ekholm, I'm the CEO of the company. I'm delighted to have the possibility to present the very encouraging results of the company today and together with me, my brother in arms, our CFO, Thomas Ekstrom, who will walk you through the numbers. And this time, we make a deep dive on the numbers, maybe a little bit more than we did last time. So hang in there, and we will soon get into the financials as well.
Looking at the agenda, it's fairly comprised -- I will repeat some of the slides I showed the last time about Relais' strategy, I think it's very important for everyone to understand. how they relate to the results of the company. Business review, I will comment the different business areas we have and their success in quarter 3 and the first 9 months. And then as said, Thomas will have a deeper look on some of the financials of this quarter and the first
