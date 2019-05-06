May 06, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT

Ana Rosa Fonseca Pereira Fernandes de Matos - REN - Redes EnergÃ©ticas Nacionais - SGPS, S.A. - Head of IR



Hi, everybody. Welcome to our conference call here from sunny Lisbon. As usual, I'm joined by Rodrigo Costa, GonÃ§alo Soares and JoÃ£o ConceiÃ§Ã£o, the usual suspects of this call. Rodrigo, I hand over to you please.



Rodrigo Jorge de AraÃºjo Costa - REN - Redes EnergÃ©ticas Nacionais - SGPS, S.A. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Ana. Good afternoon. The Ana introduction today matched me. Good afternoon, all, and thank you for joining us for the first quarter results conference call. The quarter as usual was