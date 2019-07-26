Jul 26, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentleman, thank you for standing by, and welcome to REN's 2019 First Half Results Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you the call is being recorded today, Friday, the 26th of July, 2019. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Ana Fernandes. Please go ahead.
Ana Rosa Fonseca Pereira Fernandes de Matos - REN - Redes EnergÃ©ticas Nacionais - SGPS, S.A. - Head of IR
Hello, everyone. Thank you for being here on a hot July afternoon, on a Friday. You know the drill, we are joined by our CEO, Rodrigo Costa; our CFO, GonÃ§alo Soares will make his results presentation, and then we will be open the floor for -- we will be opening the floor for questions. We are expecting interesting call. Rodrigo?
Rodrigo Jorge de AraÃºjo Costa - REN - Redes EnergÃ©ticas Nacionais - SGPS, S.A. - Chairman & CEO
Thank you, Ana. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for the results conference call. The quarter went smoothly from an
Half Year 2019 Ren Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...