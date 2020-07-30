Jul 30, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Ana Rosa Fonseca Pereira Fernandes de Matos - REN - Redes EnergÃ©ticas Nacionais - SGPS, S.A. - Head of IR



Hi, everybody. Welcome to the call. I'm Ana Fernandes, Head of IR, and I'm joined by the executive team here at REN: Rodrigo Costa, GonÃ§alo Soares, and JoÃ£o ConceiÃ§Ã£o.



As usual, Rodrigo will make some initial comments and then GonÃ§alo will go through the presentation.



After that, we will open the floor to answer any questions you may have. So let's get started. Rodrigo?



Rodrigo Jorge de AraÃºjo Costa - REN - Redes EnergÃ©ticas Nacionais - SGPS, S.A. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Ana. Good afternoon to all, and welcome to our results call. We hope you are all doing well. Since our last update, we kept moving to the planned direction. I just have a couple of topics I want to cover before I handle to GonÃ§alo.



Overall, we think we had a good quarter, especially under the actual circumstances. Regarding the COVID challenge, we think we are doing a good job at the moment. And