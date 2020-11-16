Nov 16, 2020 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the REN's 9-month 2020 results. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Monday, the 16th of November 2020, and I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Ana Fernandes, Head of IR. Please go ahead.



Ana Rosa Fonseca Pereira Fernandes de Matos - REN - Redes EnergÃ©ticas Nacionais - SGPS, S.A. - Head of IR



Hello, dear audience. I hope you're doing well under this dire circumstances. And I welcome, and thank you for joining Rodrigo Costa, GonÃ§alo Soares, JoÃ£o ConceiÃ§Ã£o and myself for REN's 9 months results conference call. After this short introduction, I will move through the results presentation. And after that, 3 members of the executive team will be available to answer any questions you may have.



So without any further delay -- Rodrigo wants to do an introduction, please.



Rodrigo Jorge de AraÃºjo Costa - REN - Redes EnergÃ©ticas Nacionais<