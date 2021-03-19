Mar 19, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Ana Rosa Fonseca Pereira Fernandes de Matos - REN - Redes EnergÃ©ticas Nacionais - SGPS, S.A. - Head of IR



Hello, everyone. Welcome to REN's Annual Results Conference Call on this sunny Friday here in Lisbon. As usual, we're joined by the Executive team; and CEO, Rodrigo Costa; the COO, JoÃ£o ConceiÃ§Ã£o; and the CFO, JoÃ£o Soares. As usual, Rodrigo will start this call with his remarks, and then we'll pass on to GonÃ§alo for the presentation. Rodrigo, would you like to start?



Rodrigo Jorge de AraÃºjo Costa - REN - Redes EnergÃ©ticas Nacionais - SGPS, S.A. - Chairman & CEO



Yes. Thank you, Ana. Good afternoon to all. The last 12 months were very