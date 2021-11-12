Nov 12, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the REN's 2021 First 9 Months Result Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



And I would like to hand the conference now to your first speaker today, Ms. Ana Fernandes. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Ana Rosa Fonseca Pereira Fernandes de Matos - REN - Redes EnergÃ©ticas Nacionais - SGPS, S.A. - Head of IR



Good afternoon. Welcome to the 9 Months Results Conference Call. I will pass the floor to GonÃ§alo and JoÃ£o, who will go through the results presentation. And after that, the 2 of them, together with Rodrigo, will be happy to take any questions you may have.



So let's get started. GonÃ§alo?



GonÃ§alo JoÃ£o Figueira Morais Soares - REN - Redes EnergÃ©ticas Nacionais - SGPS, S.A. - CFO & Executive Director



Thank you, Ana. So welcome to you all, and thank you for joining.



So if we go to Slide #4