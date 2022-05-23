May 23, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Madalena Garrido - REN - Redes EnergÃ©ticas Nacionais - SGPS, S.A. - Director of IR



Thank you very much. Thank you all. We would like to thank you for making the time for joining us today for our Q1 results conference call.



As usual, we have here our executive team, Rodrigo Costa, our CEO; JoÃ£o ConceiÃ§Ã£o, the COO; and GonÃ§alo Soares, our CFO. Rodrigo will start with his opening remarks and then JoÃ£o and GonÃ§alo will guide you through the main operational and financial quarter highlights. We will then move to our Q&A session in which we will be taking your questions.



I will now pass the floor to our CEO, Rodrigo Costa.



Rodrigo Jorge de AraÃºjo Costa - REN - Redes EnergÃ©ticas Nacionais - SGPS, S.A. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Madalena. Good afternoon and welcome all to the call. This quarter was very different from any previous quarters we ever had. We had a change in our regulation, as you know. We had parliament elections. We have a second wave of COVID in the beginning of the