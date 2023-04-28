Apr 28, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Madalena Garrido - REN - Redes EnergÃÂ©ticas Nacionais - SGPS, S.A. - Director of IR



Thank you very much, and thank you all on the line for joining us today for our Q1 2023 results conference call. As usual, we have here our executive team, Rodrigo Costa, our CEO; Goncalo Soares, our CFO; and Joao ConceiÃ§Ã£o, our COO. Rodrigo will start with his opening remarks, and then Joao and Goncalo will guide you through the main operational and financial highlights. We will then move to a Q&A session on which we will be taking your questions. I will now pass the word to Rodrigo.



Rodrigo Costa - REN - Redes EnergÃÂ©ticas Nacionais - SGPS, S.A. - Chairman & CEO



