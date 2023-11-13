Nov 13, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Madalena Garrido - REN - Redes EnergÃ©ticas Nacionais - SGPS, S.A. - Director of IR
Thank you all on the line for your time and availability this morning to join our 9-month results conference call. As per usual, we have our Executive Committee here today. So we have Rodrigo Costa, our CEO; we have GonÃ§alo Morais Soares, our CFO; and JoÃ£o ConceiÃ§Ã£o, our COO.
Rodrigo will start with his opening remarks, and then JoÃ£o and GonÃ§alo will guide you through the main operational and financial highlights. We will then move to the Q&A session on which we will be taking your questions. Rodrigo?
Rodrigo Jorge de AraÃºjo Costa - REN - Redes EnergÃ©ticas Nacionais - SGPS, S.A. - Chairman & CEO
Good morning. Thank you, Madalena. I want to start by providing a brief comment on the events that we are going through in Portugal. We were asked and we immediately confirmed that we have a search in our head office on the day the investigation became public.
As the case develops, the media is making
Q3 2023 Ren Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 13, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...