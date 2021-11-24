Full Year 2021 Reunert Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 24, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Alan Ernest Dickson - Reunert Limited - Group CEO, Segment Head of Electrical Engineering & Executive Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Reunert's year-end results presentation for the period ending 30 September 2021. I'm Alan Dickson, the Group Chief Executive of Reunert; and together with Nick Thomson, our CFO, we will be presenting our FY 2021 results today.



This is a prerecorded webcast, but we have a live Q&A session immediately after the webcast.



In FY '21, Reunert delivered a strong operating and financial performance in what was a challenging environment. The financial performance was a material improvement compared to the prior year. The group benefited from the actions implemented in 2020, which we fully described in last year's year-end presentation and created the base for this year's performance. The group's companies generally manage the complex and volatile market environment extremely well to deliver good operating performances.



The results derived from a good recovery in the Electrical Engineering