Full Year 2022 Reunert Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 29, 2022 / NTS GMT

Alan Ernest Dickson - Reunert Limited - Group CEO, Segment Head of Electrical Engineering & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Reunert's Year-end Results Presentation for the Period Ending 30th September 2022. I'm Alan Dickson, the Group Chief Executive of Reunert and together with Nick Thomson, our Group CFO, will be presenting our results today. This is a prerecorded webcast with a live Q&A session immediately after the webcast, where we will be taking your questions.



2022 was another year in which Reunert continued to create value for shareholders. This year, the group delivered strong growth in our key financial metrics as we continued the recovery from the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Pleasingly, the group's operating profit increased by 17% compared to the 2021 financial year. And importantly, the segment operating profit, which is the best measure against which to evaluate the group's sustainable profitability and cash generation capability, improved for all 3 operating segments.



Our Electrical Engineering and Applied