Reunert Ltd Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Jun 22, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Alan Ernest Dickson - Reunert Limited - Group CEO, Segment Head of Electrical Engineering & Executive Director



Listen to me a little bit now, but the rest of the team are fit and strong and in good spirits for their portion of it. But a very warm welcome. Just by way of quick logistics. I've got about 20 minutes something like that, just as a quick introduction. There's a few late starters. So we'll probably stop for 5 minutes after that before we go into the rest of the day's proceedings just to allow a few extra people to come in who may have come in, in sort of 10 or 15 minutes whilst I'll be talking.



It's a fairly full day, but there's a lot of time for engagement, a lot of time for questions. So I don't think it's going to get too rushed on our way through it. But thank you all for taking time to spend time with us today and taking time out of your schedules to be here. And for those who are on the webcast, a warm welcome to yourself.



I just want to do a very quick introduction of a few people here. First of all, I just want to introduce you to the Reunert Executive Directors.