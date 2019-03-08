Full Year 2018 Eurazeo SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Virginie Sarah Sandrine Morgon - Eurazeo SE - Chair of Executive Board & CEO



It's a real pleasure for me to talk to you about the Eurazeo Group 2018 results this morning. It's been a major year for Eurazeo Group. It was a major year of change -- transformation, a 360-degree change, starting with managerial change. I took chairmanship at the beginning of the year, although I've been on board for 10 years. The executive committee is highly talented.