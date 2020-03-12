Mar 12, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Virginie Sarah Sandrine Morgon - Eurazeo SE - Chair of Executive Board & CEO



Please be seated. Just a couple more minutes for people to be seated. That way we can be ready. If everyone else is ready, then we can begin.



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for attending this morning's presentation, Full Year 2019 Annual Results of Eurazeo Group. Philippe Audouin is at my side, CFO of this group. We're going to talk you through the results.



It's a special uncertain context of volatility. 2019 confirms the very strong solidity of the Eurazeo Group. We've been derisking this group for many years through diversification in business area, sector, resources, income and geography. It's a group that's prepared to contend with uncertainty and also to move on opportunities that might arise. It's a sound, resilient group able to support and act as a stabilizer.



This morning, I would like to talk to you about the group's results, put in this context of the current situation to the best of our knowledge. This is a context where companies have never had as much need for stability and added