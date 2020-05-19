Q1 2020 Eurazeo SE Corporate Sales Call Transcript

May 19, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Philippe Audouin - Eurazeo SE - CFO & Member of Executive Board



[Interpreted] Thank you. Welcome to all, and thank you for coming here today for the publication of our sales figure for the first quarter 2020 at Eurazeo. I hope that you and your close relatives are well, first and foremost.



And before I present in detail the activity of Eurazeo in the first quarter of 2020, I'll just say a few words. First, Eurazeo took very quickly the measures that were necessary to ensure optimal health protection while maintaining most site -- production site and activity. In terms of operational management, we took special attention to preserving the cash flow and controlling cost in each of our companies at the same time. Activity at Eurazeo for this quarter resisted well in spite of confinement, and I'll come back to