Eurazeo SE Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 17, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Pierre Bernardin - Eurazeo SE - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Eurazeo's Digital Capital Markets Day. I am Pierre Bernardin, Head of Investor Relations, and I will be your host for this event which should last about 1.5 hours.



I have the pleasure today to be with Virginie Morgon, CEO of Eurazeo; and Philippe Audouin, our CFO. Good morning, Philippe. Good morning, Virginie.



Philippe Audouin - Eurazeo SE - CFO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, Pierre.



Virginie Sarah Sandrine Morgon - Eurazeo SE - Chair of Executive Board & CEO



Good morning.



Pierre Bernardin - Eurazeo SE - Head of IR



We have prepared 2 sessions for you today. In the first session, Virginie and Philippe will share with you Eurazeo's achievements, its strategy and its ambition for the coming years. In the second session, we will dive into our fundraising ambition with Christophe Baviere, Head of Investment Partners; and discuss venture and growth investments with Matthieu Baret