Mar 11, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello and welcome to the Eurazeo 2020 Full Year Results. My name is Judy, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note that the call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) Thank you for standing by. The presentation will begin shortly.
Virginie Sarah Sandrine Morgon - Eurazeo SE - Chair of Executive Board & CEO
Good morning. Good morning, everyone. It is my pleasure with Philippe Audouin to welcome you all to Eurazeo's 2020 full year results.
Remember -- remember it was almost exactly 1 year ago that we met physically, just as we were all going into lockdown. What a year it's been. An exceptional year for everyone, a very difficult year for many, quite a remarkable year for us, Eurazeo.
The most amazing thing for me has been to see how our teams and our companies have stepped up to the challenge. It's been a real source of pride to see how mobilized they've all been, how our team rallied together. And our companies have been fantastic as they seized the opportunities to transform the way they work, accelerating their
Full Year 2020 Eurazeo SE Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 11, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...