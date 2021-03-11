Full Year 2020 Eurazeo SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the Eurazeo 2020 Full Year Results. My name is Judy, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note that the call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) Thank you for standing by. The presentation will begin shortly.



Virginie Sarah Sandrine Morgon - Eurazeo SE - Chair of Executive Board & CEO



Good morning. Good morning, everyone. It is my pleasure with Philippe Audouin to welcome you all to Eurazeo's 2020 full year results.



Remember -- remember it was almost exactly 1 year ago that we met physically, just as we were all going into lockdown. What a year it's been. An exceptional year for everyone, a very difficult year for many, quite a remarkable year for us, Eurazeo.



The most amazing thing for me has been to see how our teams and our companies have stepped up to the challenge. It's been a real source of pride to see how mobilized they've all been, how our team rallied together. And our companies have been fantastic as they seized the opportunities to transform the way they work, accelerating their