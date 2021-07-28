Half Year 2021 Eurazeo SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Eurazeo 2021 Half Year Results Conference Call.



Virginie Sarah Sandrine Morgon - Eurazeo SE - Chair of Executive Board & CEO



Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much. I'm here this morning with Philippe Audouin to welcome you to Eurazeo's half year results for 2021. It's a real pleasure to be able to announce such a remarkable set of figures today. But let me stress that these results are the outcome of our steady pursuit of a clear strategy over time, combined with powerful execution by our teams. Most importantly, we are here today because, first, we've made smart investment choices in the right sectors over the last few years. Second, we've successfully pursued our transformation strategy towards asset management, and those results for H1 shows it. Third, our portfolio companies are performing very well across the board. And finally, maybe overall, our people, our portfolio