Full Year 2022 Eurazeo SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Pierre Bernardin - Eurazeo SE - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Eurazeo's 2022 financial results. I am today with William Kadouch-Chassaing and Christophe Baviere, our co-CEOs. William will first give you the highlights for the year. Christophe will then detail our fundraising and asset rotation activity. William will be back to present our financial results, and I will touch on the coming changes in our financial reporting. Of course, we will end up with a Q&A session. I now hand over to William for the highlights.



William Kadouch-Chassaing - Eurazeo SE - CEO, GD Finance and Strategy, CIO & and Member of Executive Board



Thanks, Pierre. Thank you all for joining this call. Christophe and I are pleased to present to you our results for the year and answer your questions. We continued in 2022 to move forward in the execution of our strategy. Allow me to highlight 4 key facts. First, we continue to grow our asset management business with double-digit growth in management fees and fee-related earnings. Second, we executed well on our