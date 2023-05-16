May 16, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Eurazeo Financial Information Q1 2023 Results Presentation. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand you over to William Kadouch-Chassaing, Co-CEO. Please go ahead.
William Kadouch-Chassaing - Eurazeo SE - CEO, GD Finance and Strategy, CIO & and Member of Executive Board
Thank you very much. Welcome to you all. Thank you for joining this call. I will now walk you through the performance and developments we recorded in questions.
Let me start with Slide 1, and the AUM. In Q1, we continued to enjoy a steady increase in our assets under management. AUM, as you can see, are up 10% year-on-year. Net new money was EUR 2.7 billion over the year, representing 84% of the growth with the balance coming from value creation. Fee-paying AUM are up 26% year-on-year and now stand at EUR 25 billion. As a reminder, we do not evaluate portfolio assets in the NAV during quarters. Following the recent change in reporting we announced in March, AUM excludes the value of
Q1 2023 Eurazeo SE Corporate Sales Call Transcript
May 16, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...