Q1 2023 Eurazeo SE Corporate Sales Call Transcript

William Kadouch-Chassaing - Eurazeo SE - CEO, GD Finance and Strategy, CIO & and Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much. Welcome to you all. Thank you for joining this call. I will now walk you through the performance and developments we recorded in questions.



Let me start with Slide 1, and the AUM. In Q1, we continued to enjoy a steady increase in our assets under management. AUM, as you can see, are up 10% year-on-year. Net new money was EUR 2.7 billion over the year, representing 84% of the growth with the balance coming from value creation. Fee-paying AUM are up 26% year-on-year and now stand at EUR 25 billion. As a reminder, we do not evaluate portfolio assets in the NAV during quarters. Following the recent change in reporting we announced in March, AUM excludes the value of