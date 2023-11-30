Eurazeo SE Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 30, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

William Kadouch-Chassaing - Eurazeo SE - Co-CEO, GD Finance and Strategy, CIO & and Member of Executive Board



Good morning to all. Welcome to Eurazeo's Capital Markets Day. Christophe and I and the whole team of Eurazeo would like to thank you for joining us today. Let me first introduce the speakers of today. Beyond Christophe and myself, you will hear Sophie Flak, Member of the Executive Board, who spearheads Impact & Digital; Edouard Guigou, Managing Director in our Mid-Large Buyout Strategy; Solomon Moos, in-charge of investor coverage in Asia; David Yang, Head of Eurazeo China; Luc Maruenda, responsible for our Wealth Solutions; Agathe Bubbe, Member of the Wealth Solutions team; and Domitille Doat, our Chief Digital and Tech Officer.



Today, we will concentrate on Eurazeo's future and the way forward. Our ambition is to build a leader in the attractive private market industry, delivering steady earnings growth and superior return to our shareholders. Over the 2 hours or so, we will first lay out the details of our value proposition as an asset manager. Second, we will