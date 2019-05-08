Q1 2019 RHI Magnesita NV Trading Statement Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Stefan Borgas - RHI Magnesita N.V. - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, around the phone and around the webcast. I welcome you from Vienna as here with me Ian Botha, our CFO, who I can tell you is -- has fully taken charge. Great to see how Ian has arrived in the company. Also with us, Guy Marks in our London office on the call, and the IR team which is split between both locations.



Let me start off maybe 5 minutes to summarize what we've already published in the IRF. Our channel hit their performance in the first quarter, continues to reflect the trends that we have already communicated. Markets all over the world are stable, but with a lot of talk around uncertainties, mainly driven by the macroeconomic environment. We are not nervous until now about this, but this is something that we need to continue to watch and follow.



The first quarter sales performance was solid, very much exactly in line with our expectations. Our Steel division was a little bit weaker with a flat performance year-over-year because sales in North America and Asia were good. But in