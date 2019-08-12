Half Year 2019 RHI Magnesita NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Stefan Borgas - RHI Magnesita N.V. - CEO & Executive Director



All right. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen here in the room, in London and in the telephone conference. Welcome to the RHI Magnesita 2019 First Half of the Year Numbers Presentation and Results Presentation. Happy to have you all here.



This was quite a different semester than we saw developing in the second half of last year. When we looked at this semester from last year's perspective, we would not have thought it was going to be that tough and I think this, of course, reflects what everybody else is seeing as well. With this, let me jump into the numbers and into the facts and details that are behind the numbers.



If we go to Slide #5 of the presentation, it shows you our highlights. We have a small revenue growth of about a little bit more than 2%. That was mainly driven by the continuation of all of the activities that we did in the company since last year. It was translated in a margin of about 15 -- a little bit more than 15%, 15.2%, driven by synergy -- continued synergy delivery, cost discipline but also price