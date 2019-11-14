RHI Magnesita NV Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 14, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Guy Marks - RHI Magnesita N.V. - Head of IR



All right then. Good morning, everyone, and a very warm welcome to the RHI Magnesita Capital Markets Day.



For those who I've not met: My name is Guy Marks, responsible for investor relations here at RHI Magnesita. And we're absolutely delighted that you could join us. Many thanks for taking the time out to be here in person or on the webcast.



I'm also absolutely delighted to have a very full suite of our executive management team here today presenting. Stefan will introduce the team shortly, but please do take advantage of their presence in the Q&A, at the breaks. They've got huge amount of insights to offer. Equally, as you've seen in the lobby, please do take advantage of the touchscreens and the virtual reality systems that we set up. I think the VR systems in particular give some real insights into the new solutions and digital tools that we're using and offering to our customers that you'll hear plenty more about in the presentations.



[Except] that the clicker not working. Aha, there we go.



Unidentified