Full Year 2021 RHI Magnesita NV Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen from Vienna.



These are interesting times. 2021 was quite a remarkable year. After the corona crisis, we thought that we were going to come into stable waters, but that wasn't the case. We're going to explain to you why. Now 2022 is starting, and we were thinking that the post-corona supply chain problems are finally under control, and we were coming into stable waters. And yet again, we're getting surprised by global volatility. This is probably the topic we need all to get used to. Volatility is here to stay. We don't know what will hit us. But certainly, for the time being, we have to be very reactive.



So let me, without any further delay, give you the summary of 2021. 2021 was a year