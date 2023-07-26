Half Year 2023 RHI Magnesita NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 07:15AM GMT

Stefan Borgas - RHI Magnesita N.V. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and good morning from Vienna for this half year results presentation 2023. I would like to highlight 3 key messages from these first half results. First, we are in the middle of a period of very weak demand, which has reduced our sales volumes by 9% year-over-year. We have been able to grow our revenue in the first half through little bit higher pricing, when compared to the first half of 2022, not compared to the second half, but compared to the first half and mostly through delivering our strategic sales initiatives and through the contributions from M&A. The lower production volumes have an impact on our fixed cost absorption and increase our production per tonne of