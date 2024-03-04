Mar 04, 2024 / 03:25PM GMT

Paul Christopher Reilly - Raymond James Financial, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Well, good morning. We appreciate all the companies and investors in the audience attending the conference. It looks like we've got a -- on the way to another record-breaking crowd, so we appreciate your attendees -- attendance. And a lot of Raymond James people in the room too, so good to see you. So first, our forward-looking statement.



Anyway, we'll get on to the overview. For 63 years now, Raymond James has really been founded on a principle, but I think it's really overlooked. We -- recently, Tom James, just stepped down off the Board after 42 years as a Board member. I hate short timers that don't do their work. But -- and he stepped down just because he felt it was time just to make sure the Board stays refreshed and just as he made the decision 15 years ago when he had a lot of energy to run the company, he wanted to make sure succession was in place. So we may miss him in the Board meetings but he's still in the office. So -- he said he's going to do a little more time traveling. But given that we have 3 days a