Reliance Industries Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 24, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani - Reliance Industries Limited - Chairman & MD



My dear shareowners, ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. It is 2:00 p.m. and time to start the meeting. I welcome all of you to the 44th Annual General Meeting of the company. This meeting is held through video conferencing because of the prevailing situation. This is in compliance with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The company has taken all feasible steps to ensure that the shareholders are provided an opportunity to participate in the Annual General Meeting and vote. Adequate video conferencing facility and live webcast of the proceedings of this meeting have also been provided.



The requisite quorum is present, and therefore, I call the meeting to order. The register of Directors and the key managerial personnel and their shareholding and the register of contracts or arrangements in which directors are interested are available. This will remain accessible to the members for inspection electronically, if they so desire.

