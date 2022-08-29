Reliance Industries Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 29, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani - Reliance Industries Limited - Chairman & MD



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. Dear shareholders, (foreign language). It is 2:00 p.m. and time to start the meeting. I welcome all of you to the 45th Annual General Meeting of the company. This meeting is held through video conferencing because of the prevailing situation. This is in compliance with the circulars issued by the regulators.



The company has taken all feasible steps to ensure that the shareholders are provided an opportunity to participate in the Annual General Meeting and vote. Adequate video conferencing facility and live webcast of the proceedings of this meeting have also been provided. The requisite quorum is present, and therefore, I call the meeting to order.



Register of directors and key managerial personnel and their shareholding and register of contracts or arrangements in which directors are interested, are available. This will remain accessible to the members for inspection electronically if they so desire. I wish to introduce, for the benefit of our new members, my colleagues on the