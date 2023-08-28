Reliance Industries Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 28, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani - Reliance Industries Limited - Chairman & MD



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. It is 2 p.m. and time to start the meeting. I welcome all of you to the 46th Annual General Meeting of the company. This meeting is held through video conferencing. This is in compliance with the circulars issued by the regulators. The company has taken all feasible steps to ensure that shareholders are provided an opportunity to participate in the Annual General Meeting and vote. Adequate videoconferencing facility and live webcast of the proceedings of this meeting have also been provided.



The requisite quorum is present. And therefore, I call the meeting to order. Register of directors and key managerial personnel and their shareholding and register of contracts or arrangements in which directors are interested are available. These will remain accessible to the members for inspection electronically if they so desire.



I wish to introduce, for the benefit of new members, my colleagues on the Board of our company: Shri Adil Zainulbhai; Shri R. S. Gujral; Dr. Shumeet Banerji;